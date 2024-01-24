Halifax Opportunities Trust (HOT) celebrates 21 years

Beka Haytch is the live scribe HOT used for their event and produced the wonderful artwork.

​Jordan Baker, VSI Alliance, writes: The year was marked by reflection, joyful festivities, and a forward gaze, as they strive to enhance their impact while remaining committed to their core vision of creating opportunities for a better life.

​Since its launch in 2002, HOT has invested almost £70 million in place-based community Park Ward and the wider Calderdale area through their six core areas; children and families, apprenticeships, inclusive integration, community and wellbeing, employment and enterprise.

The regeneration charity ended its celebrations with the Big HOT review of the year in November 2023 at The Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre where staff, trustees, partners and members of the community celebrated the incredible impact HOT has had – and continues to have – on local lives.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Haskins, CEO of HOT, shared: “We’re here so everyone has opportunities to grow and hearing about the experiences of our community through stories from the people we work alongside has motivated us further!

Most Popular

We’ve created opportunities for 50,000 people so far and we’re committed to increasing this significantly in the next 21 years and beyond – our immediate and future plans are instrumental in ensuring this happens.”

As for the future, HOT is confident they are here to stay and continue to work towards their goals of strengthening communities, advocating for equity and driving progress.

The Trust are delighted to confirm its success in a bid for an asset transfer from Calderdale Council of the Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre, further solidifying its roots in Park Ward.

The Grade II listed building has been closed since March 2020, however, HOT are determined to give the space a well-deserved new lease of life and the community a place to thrive.

The transfer will allow HOT to centralise its core teams and offer a warm and welcoming environment to individuals and community groups.

HOT has also partnered with local charity WomenCentre and together, have purchased their first house in Central Halifax.

This collaboration ensures the provision of high-quality housing for families in challenging circumstances, with plans to expand their property portfolio in the future.

Similar to many charities in Calderdale, HOT is well-acquainted with innovative thinking, adaptability to change, and awareness of the current landscape.

That’s why they have set a goal to take the lead in promoting sustainability and minimizing their carbon footprint.