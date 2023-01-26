Mothers' Union New Year lunch

​But in reality we hold our own keys and we ask God to help us influence our futures. How can the Mothers’ Union, MU, evolve to match the changing cultures of different countries? We are present in 84 countries; our Members are not all mothers, or all women. They are single, married, parents, grandparents or young.

Janus looks back seeing what the MU has accomplished in the past year and he sees 100s of “Emergency Bags” created for those who unexpectedly find themselves in hospital. The Rastrick Branch had a Quiet Day in the Mirfield Community of the Resurrection led by Revd. Michelle, Huddersfield Episcopal Chaplain. We had a fun day at a Member’s house, with coffee, lunch, food stalls and raffles.

We had monthly meetings which included a short talk on Women in the Bible and what we can learn from their courage today; we explored our own skills and strengths and wondered how these could be used to support lives in the community and family life; one Member had researched the origins of some hymns which we sing in Church written by females; one Meeting was devoted to hearing about and seeing wonderful photographs of Oberammergau and the Christian community in Taize.

Interspersed with these meetings we met three times to paint

stones!! These occasions were fun, sharing lunch and gaining new painting skills! The stones were blessed and distributed around the Parish and to people who we knew would appreciate the stones

in which love was immersed.

In June 2022 all Branches across Leeds Diocese met for a fun meeting, and we dressed in red, white and blue and wore crowns to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Anniversary. I have awarded well over 140 certificates to those Members who have been part of the MU for 30; 40; 50 and even 60 years.

The Mothers’ Union responded to the call for “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence”.

There is the disturbing statistic that “1 in 3 women worldwide have experienced domestic or sexual abuse”.

Looking forwards, using the other face of Janus, on Friday 24 February 2023 in Rastrick we are holding an event to raise awareness of domestic violence and to see what we can do as individuals and groups to support victims. Everyone is welcome, not just MU Members.

We look forward to 2023 with faith and hope that it will be a year of extending the love of the MU to families and children. At each Branch Meeting we have a short Service led by Revd. Michelle, asking God to be with us and to support our plea to understand more fully and to support families in whatever way He thinks our skills can be used. We will still have our regular Branch meetings on the third Tuesday each month, and will also visit a new apartment building, leading short Services and hymn singing and having craft sessions. We hope to be given the opportunity to go into a Teaching

Centre where full-time and part-time ordination training is offered where we will highlight the work of the MU and its integration within the Church.

For a number of years different MU teams have visited New Hall Prison to participate in cookery sessions, mums and toddler groups, visitor days, offering love, support and refreshments. Looking forward, this year, we are about to participate in prisoner visiting, to those prisoners who do not have any visitors.

Come and join us and be part of this forward looking movement with over four million Members worldwide. Let’s grab Janus’ key and open the door to a new and productive year together.