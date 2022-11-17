The ‘fatal four’ offences on roads are: speeding, drink and drug driving, use of a mobile phone and driving while distracted, and non-wearing of seatbelts. These offences are the four main causes of being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Speed limits are set for a reason and exceeding them is illegal. Speed limits help keep people safe. The difference of a few miles per hour, could be the difference between life and death. In adverse weather, in densely populated areas and near schools, you must slow down and be extra cautious, as driving at the speed limit could be too fast.

You can get 6 penalty points and a £200 fine if you hold and use a mobile phone, sat nav, tablet, or any device which can send or receive data whilst driving. You’ll also lose your license if you passed your driving test in the last 2 years. This includes checking the time on your phone, illuminating the screen, unlocking the device, scrolling through notifications or utilising the camera function. Using any phone behind the wheel makes you four times more likely to be in a crash.

Almost 1 in 4 people killed on U.K. roads were not wearing seatbelts. The Government is now looking at discussing whether not wearing a seatbelt could incur penalty points to your license. Currently, the fine for not wearing a seatbelt could be up-to £500.

Alcohol affects people differently, and any amount can impair your ability to drive. The only safe-option is to avoid alcohol completely if you’re driving. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is extremely dangerous and puts your life and the lives of others in danger.