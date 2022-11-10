I am happy to be in blissful ignorance as to what actually causes them and prefer to think of them as a gift from God to brighten the sky and make us smile in awe and wonder. It’s just so magnificent to see a double rainbow! Just amazing!

Another totally different occurrence that makes me puzzled is when I am walking in moorland and suddenly a grouse flies up from its hidden hideaway. It calls out with an alarmed loud clucking noise. But then, just as astonishingly quickly, it becomes completely hidden yet again, in a safe refuge.

During the United Nations 16 Days of Activism (25 November - 10 December) the Mothers’ Union is joining with many other organisations to raise awareness of, and campaign against, Gender Based Violence (GBV).

This can affect any person at any time, it spans societies, may be part of a culture’s social norms, and can be hidden behind closed doors.

The statistics show that 1 in 3 people are affected by domestic violence be it physical, coercive, emotional or controlling.

In Yorkshire there are various initiatives being led by the Mothers Union to pray for and support the “No More 1 in 3 Campaign”. On 26 November at 2.00 pm at Halifax Minster there are special prayers petitioning God to show us how to stop this ‘violence’ and how we can support the survivors. A short silent vigil follows at 2.30pm.

There is a Service at Holmfirth Parish Church on Friday 9 December at 10.30 and at Boroughbridge in North Yorkshire on 26 November there is a Service at St James’ Church at 12.15 followed by a silent vigil at 1.03 in Fountain Square.

We aim to raise awareness of this terrible situation and we should all strive to end GBV. Our prayers have just as much impact as our actions.

We support the refuges in our area, by providing feminine items and clothes and toys for the children who have escaped from their homes with their mums without anything rather than stay an extra day.

Each of us can take an unlit candle and reflect on all those victims of gender injustice who feel that they are in darkness and hidden and alone. Then as we light the candle, we can ask for God’s light to expose this evil force and to bring light and hope to the survivors.

As the rainbow brings light and beauty to our skies God’s love and power brings hope and assurance to our prayers. Those people fleeing from their homes, like the startled grouse, we pray that they may find refuge and peace.

If you want to know more about the Mothers Union, and the actions that it takes in many different situations