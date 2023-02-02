I am talking about Domestic Abuse. Often against women, but occasionally it is men who are hurt. What can we do to help, particularly if we don’t know it is happening?

There is a statistic which says that 1 in 3 women are abused in this country. Abuse is not confined to other countries far away, but may be next door or in our own homes.

How can we help those who suffer, and indeed how can we help the perpetrators? They may also be hurting.

On Friday 24 February from 10.30 -2.30 at St John’s Church, St John’s Street, off Gooder Lane, Rastrick there is an awareness event to open up this topic to us all, and for us to consider how we can help. Do come along. We are close to Brighouse train station and there is plenty of parking.

There will be representatives from the Pennine Domestic Abuse Partnership (PDAP) and The Rosalie Ryrie Foundation, and other speakers who will be talking about their own experiences or outlining the problem.

There will be an opportunity to walk around the Church to look at the ‘Walking in their Shoes’ display, and other resources, and to take part in a reflective service led by the Mothers’ Union Episcopal Area Chaplain, Revd. Michelle Petch.

This Awareness Day complements the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence Campaign held in November each year. This in itself is an extension of the day-to-day grassroots work of Mothers’ Union, where we work alongside communities to help end gender-based violence and to support those affected by it.

The PDAP say on their website that in recent years the term ‘domestic abuse’ has begun to be used in preference to the term ‘domestic violence’. This is because some people feel that the use of the word ‘violence’ implies a physical act, whereas the word ‘abuse‘ is used to describe a wider range of actions, which include emotional and psychological acts of abuse.

The numbers of domestic abuse cases rocketed during lockdown as vulnerable people were left trapped with domineering partners and unable to see doctors and social workers.

One of the ways you could help abused people is by coming to the Awareness Day to find out more about it, quietly think about a way in which you could help, and bring an item which you think a person who is running away from an abused partner might need……personal hygiene items, games, toys or cuddly toys for children.

There will be homemade soups and bread rolls. If you feel that you can come, please let me know so that I can be a better judge of numbers to help me with the catering and seating. [email protected]