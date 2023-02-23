​We know times aren’t the easiest with families and businesses facing intense financial pressures totally outside of their control. Things are no different here, but this is why we’re more committed than ever to delivering moments of joy for Calderdale.

Whether it’s music, art, culture, or just helping families and communities reconnect, all these things are vital to sustain us and support our wellbeing.

We started the year with something brand new, Classical Dining, which saw a wonderful string quartet made up of some of the finest musicians in Yorkshire serenading those eating in The Trading Rooms. Just a little taster of what’s to come later in the year when we welcome the full Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra to the courtyard.

We have a packed community programme of free multicultural and diverse events planned including celebrations for Eid, Diwali and Calderdale Pride, plus regular family activities, arts and crafts.

Most Popular

Our announcements for Live at The Piece Hall are well underway with some absolute legends set to join us on stage this summer, including Sting, Madness, UB40 ft Ali Campbell plus The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Real Thing all on the same bill. When we finished last year’s epic season so many people asked why it had to end so soon. Well, this year we’re delivering even more music. Keep your ears peeled for some very exciting announcements coming soon!

Another huge event this year is the Coronation of King Charles III in May. We were so honoured to be asked to host the official civic celebrations for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year and welcome so many of the local community. We’re busy planning how to make this historic occasion truly memorable for all.