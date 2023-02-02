​Our money comes from local people through private donations and legacies, via Calderdale Council and via national programmes helping Calderdale residents of all ages and backgrounds.

Whilst funding is critical to sustain many of our local charities, volunteers are just as important to maintain vital services to the most vulnerable in our communities. So this column is devoted to volunteering…

Volunteering is a wonderful way to make a difference in your community while gaining valuable skills and experiences.

If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, meet new people, or simply do something good for others, there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer in Calderdale.

The VSI Alliance is a voluntary sector consortium dedicated to matching volunteers with charities in Calderdale.

They are based at the VAC Resource Centre on Hall Steet Halifax and if you have access to a computer you can see the volunteering opportunities available at https://www.vsialliance.org.uk/opportunities.

One of the best things about volunteering is that there is something for everyone. Whether you’re interested in working with children, helping the environment, or supporting local charities, there is a volunteer opportunity that will match your skills and interests.

One of the most obvious benefits of volunteering is that it allows you to make a positive impact in the lives of others. By giving your time and energy to a good cause, you can help to improve the lives of people in your community.

Another benefit of volunteering is that it can be a great way to gain new skills and experiences. Many volunteer opportunities offer training and support, which can help you to develop new skills and gain valuable work experience.

Additionally, volunteering can help you to build your resume and improve your chances of finding employment.

And last but by no means least volunteering is the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends. Volunteering is a great way to meet people who share your interests and passions, and it can be a fun and rewarding way to spend your time.

So in conclusion, you don’t have to be wealthy to make a difference you just need to some spare time to help others. Volunteering is a great way to make a difference in your community, gain new skills, and make new friends.

With so many opportunities available, it’s easy to find something that aligns with your interests and passions.

Whether you have a few hours a week or a few days a month, there is a volunteer opportunity that will fit your needs.