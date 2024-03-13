Mothers' Union: Sending love and prayers for peace

Hundreds of candles are being sent to The Ukraine to be used by soldiers in the trenches for light and warmth. Photo: AdobeStock

By Julia Tum, Mothers’ Union branch leader, St John the Divine, Rastrick

I remember my daughter said, after the birth of her first child, “mum I can’t have any more children because I can’t love another like I love this one, I haven’t enough love for any more.

Her fears were unfounded because after a few years she had another baby and a few years later she had another baby, all three of which she loves dearly and equally. Just like the light from the candle can go on to light many others.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the many things that the Mothers’ Union is engaged with at the moment is to collect small empty and washed cans, and any old wax from candles from churches or from our window sills.

Most Popular

These are being collected, the wax melted down and the empty cans are filled and two or three wicks added. Hundreds are being sent to The Ukraine and used by soldiers in the trenches for light and warmth. The candles bring love and prayers for peace.

A few weeks ago we celebrated Mothering Sunday. In many families it may not be a female who is providing love and support and constancy but the father. In the war-torn countries throughout the world the family may tragically, and for many reasons, be led by a child. They are the new mothers, boy or girl.

We give thanks for all of those who have mothered us in our lives… in a world that really is broken and in need of God’s motherly love. It might be a friend, or someone at work, who just at the right time has given us unconditional love and support.

The Mothers’ Union supports women in the prisons, taking ingredients to make a meal during a short cookery session, or providing cups of tea and coffee to those visitors who may have travelled long journeys and on many bus routes to come to visit their friends or family in prison. What is there not to love about a cup of tea after an arduous journey? It’s what a ‘mother’, male or female would offer.

We think of all those who are in need of a mother. May we all have wisdom and insight to build loving relationships with others. We think of all of those who receive lovingly knitted premature baby clothes for their babies in hospital, for the homeless in Leeds who wear hats knitted by different MU Members, for the two caravans we support and maintain on Yorkshire’s east coast for those families who are in need of a break. We think about all those who are harmed by physical or psychological domestic abuse and for the refugees where we can provide essential toiletries, toys for the children and items to help them move on in their lives.

We can stretch out our love to them in the same way as a mum stretches out her love immeasurably for her children.

Life doesn’t come with a manual or book; it comes with a mother figure.