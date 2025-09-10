Survey finds UK vapers stick with pods after disposable ban

89.4% of vapers have not considered turning back to cigarettes after the ban | Shutterstock

With just three months since the UK’s disposable vape ban came into effect, new survey data reveals that most vapers are adapting smoothly to prefilled pod kits — with the majority staying away from cigarettes despite early concerns.

Research from Yorkshire Cancer Research and Ninja Vapes suggested that nearly one in five disposable vape users (18%) might return to tobacco smoking after the ban.

However, Ninja Vapes’ survey of its customer base found that 89.4% of vapers have not considered turning back to cigarettes, signalling a major win for public health advocates and the government’s waste reduction goals.

The data also shows that buying behaviors remain stable, with 45% of vapers spend about the same amount post-ban, while 40.6% report spending less due to the cost savings of refill pods.

In terms of satisfaction, 81% of users highlight cost-effectiveness and long-lasting performance as the main reasons they prefer pod kits over disposables.

Ease of use is also less of a barrier than expected, with just 5% of respondents finding pod kits difficult to use, while the majority describe them as equally simple — or even easier — than disposables.

The survey also highlights a shift in purchasing habits.

Before the ban, 26.9% of customers purchased weekly, a figure that has since fallen to 13%.

Conversely, bulk ordering at the end of the month rose from 41.3% to 59.4%, reflecting new buying patterns in the post-disposable era.

“Our findings show that vapers are embracing the change to prefilled pod kits, with many actually benefiting from lower costs and longer-lasting products. This transition not only supports the government’s waste reduction goals but also helps keep people away from cigarettes," said Mohmed Patel, Director at Ninja Vapes

The survey results suggest that while the industry is still adjusting, refill pod kits are emerging as the preferred alternative, offering a sustainable, cost-effective, and satisfying option for UK consumers.

About Ninja Vapes

Ninja Vapes is a UK-based retailer providing a broad selection of vaping products, including prefilled pod kits, refillable devices, e-liquids, and vape accessories. The company focuses on quality assurance, fast delivery, and clear guidance for users navigating changes in the vaping market.

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.