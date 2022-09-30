Talking Politics

After two months of campaigning, Liz Truss won the Conservative Party Leadership election and was invited by Her late Majesty the Queen to form a government. We all saw the wonderful photos of the Queen at her first audience with her new Prime Minister, her fifteenth since her reign began over 70 years ago. Little did we know, it would also be her last.

On Tuesday, I was asked to become HM Treasurer of the Household (The Deputy Chief Whip). I was very much looking forward to meeting the Queen again, several years after I last served as a member of her Household in 2019. Then, on Thursday, the country was shook to its core by the sad news that HM the Queen passed away.

My new role meant that I would be part of duties that would be enacted for the first time in 70 years. I was to be involved with the historic duties at the passing of our beloved Monarch. There are four White Stave holders in Parliament. On the death of our Monarch, the stave is broken, and it is buried with the Monarch, which signifies the end of their reign.

I did not have much time to practice the duties that I was to perform as part of HM funeral procession. My duties were important and varied. I would attend Parliament when the coffin arrived for the laying of state, attending the service in Westminster Abbey, walk in front of the coffin in the full procession, travel to Windsor and once again take our place in the procession along the Long Walk up to Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel.

As we marched past people who had made their way to London to pay their respects, what struck me, was the deep emotion, respect, and reflective quietness. A day of great sadness. The one part of the procession which particularly tugged at my heart strings was when the coffin was transferred from the Carriage to the Hearse. As the hearse departed, the National Anthem played. That was the moment when I realised that our Queen would no longer be here.

Next came the Long Walk at over 3 miles. Again, the sheer amount of people that came was overwhelming. We then attended the internment service where all Her Majesty’s close family, friends and staff were in attendance.