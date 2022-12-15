This is, after all, a time of thinking of others. Generosity is very much part of the spirit of Christmas and I do think that in spite of the tough times there is a real spirit of generosity in Calderdale.

You see it in the extra little donations of biscuit and chocolate treats to the food banks, in the secret Santa gifts for children in need, and in the meals that are laid on for those who’d otherwise be lonely on Christmas Day by willing volunteers.

I was on my local bus the other day and when someone was struggling to find the change for her fare a woman near the front jumped forward and offered to pay it for her. These small acts of kindness are what makes us human.

In fact, this generosity doesn’t reveal itself just at this time of year. It’s there in the way that local people have opened their doors to Ukrainians fleeing the terrible war they’ve been facing.

It shows in the hot meals and warm spaces that churches, communities, and the voluntary sector are now providing across the borough. Local businesses, too, have been looking for ways that they can help out.

Our generosity shows in different ways and on a daily basis.

As we all know only too well, this Christmas and the year ahead won’t be easy for many people.

These are hard times. Energy bills are soaring and supermarket prices are going up and everyone is uncertain about how the coming year will unfold.

It won’t necessarily feel very festive for some. But let’s hang on if we can to some hope. Together I do believe we can build a fairer society where none need go without.