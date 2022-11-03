Many feeling the misery of cost-of-living crisis

I know that this will be a difficult period for most, and that is why the Government is taking action and offering a comprehensive cost-of-living support package.

At the time of writing (26 Oct 2022), this includes many measures targeted to help those most in need and the wider public get through this crisis.

Every eligible household will have already received a Council Tax Energy Rebate of £150 earlier this year. In addition, everyone will benefit from the Energy Price Guarantee which will save the typical household around £700 this winter. The Guarantee reduces the unit cost of electricity and gas until April 2023. Additionally, the Energy Bills Support Scheme (£400 discount) will be automatically applied to every household.

Business, schools, charities, etc., will receive the equivalent support through the Energy Relief Support Scheme.

Most Popular

If you receive means-tested benefits, you will have already received a Cost of Living Payment of £326 in the summer with a further £324 due in November 2022. This is in addition to the £400 discount on energy bills.

Those on certain disability benefits will receive an automatic one-off £150 payment. This is in addition to the £650 Cost of Living Payment for those who also receive means-tested benefits.

Pensioners can get between £100 and £300 Pensioner Cost of Living Payment to help pay heating bills. Those eligible will also receive an extra one-off £300 which will be paid as an automatic top-up to the Winter Fuel Payment.

On top of all this, there is other funding available such as the Household Support Fund, Warm Home Discount Scheme, Winter Fuel Payment, Cold Weather Payments, as well grants available through certain energy suppliers. Each funding pot has its own criteria.

You can check what funding you may be eligible for by visiting https://www.gov.uk/check-benefits-financial-support or by contacting Calderdale Citizen Advice Bureau on 0808 278 7879.

I absolutely appreciate the stress that the rising cost of living is causing across the country.

The various Government support schemes will go some way in supporting not only those who are most vulnerable, but also those who work, have families, and/or a business or other organisation to run.