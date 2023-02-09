Making logical and sensible Financial Decisions at present is essential. The general public are scrutinising and criticising decisions which they consider to be illogical and wasteful.

An example of the strength of feeling has been the incredulity and backlash at a Local level regarding the ludicrous new ‘Cycle-Lanes’ at King Cross - wastefully installed at great cost – when Finance for much more important things is frequently said to be unavailable.

At National level, when money is so tight, it is surely a time to seriously consider the cancellation of HS2. The latest cost estimate for this Vanity Project stands at £155 billion (based on latest ONS inflation indices).

Just to clarify and emphasise that cost, it is a hundred and fifty-five thousand Million Pounds. This money could be put to better use in investments to provide our independence of energy generation and security for the future.

Some could be used, for example, to invest in real levelling-up Projects such as the electrification of the Calder Valley Railway. It could help with major Building-Insulation projects to conserve precious energy, and to help with the Cost-of-Living Crisis etc, etc.

It was announced this week that there is now considerable doubt that HS2 will ever actually terminate in central London, but in a place 6 miles away from Euston Station called Old Oak Common.

It doesn’t have any stations between Birmingham and London. It doesn’t connect. It does nothing for our part of the Country. The cost is unaffordable, and rising.

It’s ludicrous, like the King Cross ‘Cycle-Lanes’.