Buckingham Palace announced earlier this evening that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away this afternoon, surrounded by her family at Balmoral.

Following this news, His Majesty The King said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Majesty King Charles III.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”