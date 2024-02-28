Voluntary & Community Launch ‘Decades of Difference’ to Spotlight Calderdale Charities.

VAC are thrilled to introduce addiction recovery and enterprise champions, Project Colt, as our first spotlighted charity in the Decades of Difference project.

By Jordan Baker, VSI Alliance: As a not-for-profit sector, their work is not driven by sales figures or new product lines. Their work is driven by their communities and the impact they can make on someone who needs a lifeline.

Despite the incredible work VCSE organisations provide, they can also be incredibly modest, not blowing their trumpets about the positive impact they have on people’s lives day in, day out.

Well, we – Voluntary & Community (VAC) wanted to not just blow a trumpet for them – we wanted to bring a whole orchestra!

Our newly launched Decades of Difference project is here to shine a light on the Calderdale organisations that have been supporting their communities for over a decade.

The project was born out of a deep respect and acknowledgement of the resilience that our sector demonstrates in swathes.

Russell Davis, Manager at Project Colt comments: “Being a part of the Decades of Difference project has been a great experience for Project Colt. To be the first ones spotlighted is a real honour. It is truly fantastic to be involved in something that recognises everything we as an organisation have done to continue supporting those who need us for over 20 years. We can’t wait to see who VAC spotlights next!”

Established in 2003 at the heart of Elland, Project Colt emerged to serve its local community. Over the years, it has evolved into a well-respected social enterprise, actively contributing to its mission of changing lives for good.

Project Colt started as an offer of alternative recovery support for people living with addiction and life-controlling issues. Their work is founded on the belief that each person is valued, has a purpose and can grow from their past.

In 2005, the charity launched its enterprise — collecting, selling and delivering second-hand furniture to cover the cost of core services. It has since flourished into a well-established business, across its three sales rooms members of the public can find quality new and used furniture, and household goods at low-cost prices as well as products made by local artisans which all contribute to support their ongoing work.

During 2023, 149 people in the local community accessed work and volunteer placements through the charity, while a further 43 went into an employment pathway.

Last year, Project Colt received the prestigious Kings Award for Voluntary Service, the highest honour awarded to voluntary groups.

In addition, the organisation’s tremendous accomplishments were further acknowledged by the Community Foundation for Calderdale at the annual Community Spirit Awards winning breakthrough charity of the year.

As Project Colt enters its 21st year, it is undeniable that the positive impact it has had on the people of Elland is truly commendable.