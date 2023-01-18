Officers were called at 6.55am today (Wednesday) to a report of a two-vehicle collision, involving a white Peugeot 2008 and a silver Honda Jazz, on the A629 Calderdale Way at the Elland Riorges Link, close to Lowfields Business Park.Both vehicles were travelling towards Halifax, away from the Ainley Top roundabout at the time of the collision.

Both drivers received medical treatment with the driver of the Peugeot remaining in hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to this collision.

The collision took place in Elland this morning (Wednesday).

Most Popular