West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a 'serious' collision in Elland
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Elland this morning (Wednesday).
Officers were called at 6.55am today (Wednesday) to a report of a two-vehicle collision, involving a white Peugeot 2008 and a silver Honda Jazz, on the A629 Calderdale Way at the Elland Riorges Link, close to Lowfields Business Park.Both vehicles were travelling towards Halifax, away from the Ainley Top roundabout at the time of the collision.
Both drivers received medical treatment with the driver of the Peugeot remaining in hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to this collision.
Any witnesses or anyone with footage of this incident is asked to contact police by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 217 of 18/01.