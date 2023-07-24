With true Yorkshire grit, the crowds braved the weather for two shows from the wonderful Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, refusing to let a “few showers” put the dampeners on things.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE, DL writes:

On Saturday we were treated to some of the most wonderful film music ever composed in A Night at the Movies, featuring the sweeping beauty of Born Free and Moon River, the driving intensity of Pirates of the Caribbean and the Mission Impossible theme, through to some uplifting fun with Gershwin’s I Got Rhythm and an Abba Mamma Mia medley, to name a few. A talented composer and conductor YSO maestro Ben Crick kept spirits up with his smart funny and engaging compering, it was truly a tonic.

On Sunday evening the heavens opened for our very first Yorkshire proms, yes, some rain came down (well a lot) but voices were lifted, and flags were waived to all the Proms classics but with a unique Yorkshire twist, including a special rendition of On Ilkley Moor Baht 'at.

Our next event, this Saturday is another first for The Piece Hall as we host the inaugural “In The Yard” festival. We’ve been thinking for some time how to make our gig season more inclusive; we know times are tough for many and we wanted to make sure everyone gets the chance to experience the joy of live music.

So, what better way than a day long FREE music festival featuring some of the best home-grown talent around. The live bands and solo artists we are welcoming on July 29 include Bravado Cartel, Stonebow and Brigantes.

How wonderful to be able to support these local artists and watch as these rising stars take to the stage, so recently graced by legendary music icons like Sting, Madness, George Ezra and Queens Of The Stone Age.