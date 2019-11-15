The Kher Solicitors team.

16 pictures from the Calderdale Excellence in Business awards

Can you spot yourself in any of our photos?

Yesterday was the eleventh annual Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards. The event celebrates the very beset of business in our area. Photos by Jim Fitton.

The Aspire Development team.

Sustainable Business of the Year. From the left, host Harry Gration, Halifax Courier deputy editor Chris Lever and winners the Eclipse Energy team.

This year's winners.

Large Business of the Year. From the left, host Harry Gration, sponsor Trevor Wheatley from Aspire Development and winners Quickslide.

