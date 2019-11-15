16 pictures from the Calderdale Excellence in Business awards
Yesterday was the eleventh annual Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards. The event celebrates the very beset of business in our area. Photos by Jim Fitton.
1. Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards 2019
The Aspire Development team.
2. Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards 2019
Sustainable Business of the Year. From the left, host Harry Gration, Halifax Courier deputy editor Chris Lever and winners the Eclipse Energy team.
3. Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards 2019
This year's winners.
4. Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards 2019
Large Business of the Year. From the left, host Harry Gration, sponsor Trevor Wheatley from Aspire Development and winners Quickslide.
