18 months of success for Halifax based e-commerce specialist Venture Forge

Halifax based e-commerce specialist Venture Forge is celebrating 18 months in business with five new project wins totalling £90,000, a larger office and a new, bespoke Amazon service offering.

The agency, which was launched in Spring 2018 by Andrew Banks, has experienced rapid growth through specialising in e-commerce strategies for growing businesses and has now launched its own Amazon Strategy and Management Service to help brands to maximise their online sales potential.

It has spent the past six months developing the offering in response to Amazon representing the biggest e-commerce channel – with more than 197 million visitors each month – for companies looking to rapidly grow their online sales.

The agency’s latest client win and first to sign up to its Amazon service is ERA Home Security.

The firm has appointed Venture Forge to create and manage a bespoke Amazon sales strategy for its Homeguard range of smart home burglar alarm systems.

Mr Banks said: “For every brand we’ve delivered e-commerce strategies for in the last 18 months, Amazon has represented the biggest growth opportunity for them.

“For some clients, their lack of Amazon experience has resulted in them not being able to deliver on the biggest growth opportunity for their business, and in many cases their products being sold badly by third parties on Amazon.

“The benefits of partnering with us are first and foremost sales growth, and secondly, better online brand management.”

Venture Forge was one of the three finalists shortlisted in the Best New Agency category at the UK Agency Awards.