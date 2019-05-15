19 photos that look back at 150 years of Lightcliffe CE Primary School
To mark the 150th anniversary of Lightcliffe CE Primary School we're taking a look back at pupils and staff from years gone by. Can you spot anyone you know?
Read more about how the school plans to celebrate its anniversary here.
1. 1969
Rounders team at Lightcliffe Primary School back in 1969. Spot anyone you know?
2. 1965
Do you recognise anyone from the 1965 cricket team?
3. 1943
This is a picture from the flagpole dedication at the school back in 1943.
4. 1956
This class of pupils attended the school in 1956.
