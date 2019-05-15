Lightcliffe Primary School celebrates its 150 year anniversary

19 photos that look back at 150 years of Lightcliffe CE Primary School

To mark the 150th anniversary of Lightcliffe CE Primary School we're taking a look back at pupils and staff from years gone by. Can you spot anyone you know?

Read more about how the school plans to celebrate its anniversary here.

Rounders team at Lightcliffe Primary School back in 1969. Spot anyone you know?

1. 1969

Do you recognise anyone from the 1965 cricket team?

2. 1965

This is a picture from the flagpole dedication at the school back in 1943.

3. 1943

This class of pupils attended the school in 1956.

4. 1956

