22 weird and wonderful street names from in and around Calderdale
From Slack Bottom to Doghouse Lane there are a number of streets in Calderdale that have some very unusual names.
Here are ten unusual street names from across Calderdale. These names were picked out from the extensive list of street names on the Malcolm Bull’s Calderdale Companion website. To see our other picture galleries, click here to see things you can no longer do in Halifax town centre, here for a night out in Halifax in 2004 and click here to see iconic nightclubs of Halifax through the ages.
1. Slack Bottom, Heptonstall
Slack Bottom is a road that is known up and down the country due to its unusual name. Located above Heptonstall the road stretches from Smithy Lane to (you guessed it)Slack Top at the other end.
Bean Street, located at Upper Edge in Elland, is quite an unusual name for a road. It's unclear what gave this its name but it's unlikely that the street off Dewsbury Road was named after the tinned variety.