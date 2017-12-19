£250,000 boost presented to Halifax school for new sixth form centre

Calderdale’s only special school has been given a financial boost of more than £250,000 after a Halifax business raised the funds in under one week earlier this year.

Leo Group chairman Danny Sawrij was guest of honour at Ravenscliffe High School’s end of term assembly, handing over a cheque for £273,284.09, which will go towards the equipping of its new sixth form and community centre, Spring Hall.

The money was raised via a sponsored run and a summer ball, which was held in a marquee near the firm’s Swalesmoor Road headquarters. Mr Sawrij said: “It was my absolute pleasure and honour to present this cheque to Ravenscliffe School. This is a wonderful school, doing superb work and the new Spring Hall will be a superb asset to the local community.

“It will provide an amazing space for young adults with special needs to thrive. I would like to thank everyone who has supported our efforts.”

Ravenscliffe Spring Hall will be a fully accessible, purpose-built learning centre for pupils over 16 and an out-of-hours community centre, located around one mile away from the current school site.

The sixth-form centre will provide new opportunities for up to 70 young people aged 16 to 19.

Ravenscliffe headteacher Martin Moorman said: “We are indebted to the Leo Group for their incredible efforts. Work on Spring Hall is now well under way.

“It’s going to make a huge difference to a large number of young people with learning and physical difficulties.

“It will allow us to deliver an even better provision of specialist teaching whilst also being a great community asset.”