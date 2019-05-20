Unveiling ceremony of the Duke of Wellington's Regimental Memorial Statue, Halifax

40 pictures of the Duke of Wellington's regiment statue taking pride of place in Halifax

A memorial marking the 304 years of service of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment is now taking pride of place in Halifax town centre.

The 18-foot tall statue, created by sculptor Andrew Sinclair, is situated at the top of Woolshops, and was revealed by the Mayor Calderdale Dot Foster and the Duke of Wellington at a special ceremony in the town. Here we have stunning pictures of the monument. What do you think of it?

Duke of Wellington Arthur Wellesley, speaks before unveiling of the Duke of Wellington's Regimental Memorial Statue, Halifax
Duke of Wellington Arthur Wellesley, speaks before unveiling of the Duke of Wellington's Regimental Memorial Statue, Halifax
