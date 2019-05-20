40 pictures of the Duke of Wellington's regiment statue taking pride of place in Halifax

The 18-foot tall statue, created by sculptor Andrew Sinclair, is situated at the top of Woolshops, and was revealed by the Mayor Calderdale Dot Foster and the Duke of Wellington at a special ceremony in the town. Here we have stunning pictures of the monument. What do you think of it?

Duke of Wellington Arthur Wellesley, speaks before unveiling of the Duke of Wellington's Regimental Memorial Statue, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

