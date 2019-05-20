40 pictures of the Duke of Wellington's regiment statue taking pride of place in Halifax
A memorial marking the 304 years of service of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment is now taking pride of place in Halifax town centre.
The 18-foot tall statue, created by sculptor Andrew Sinclair, is situated at the top of Woolshops, and was revealed by the Mayor Calderdale Dot Foster and the Duke of Wellington at a special ceremony in the town. Here we have stunning pictures of the monument. What do you think of it?
Unveiling ceremony of the Duke of Wellington's Regimental Memorial Statue, Halifax