We look at 5 of the best sat navs

TomTom VIA 52 5 Inch Traffic UK and ROI Lifetime Maps Sat Nav, www.argos.co.uk, £119.99

On an impressive 5-inch screen, the TomTom VIA 52 plans intelligent routes that help you escape traffic in real-time. Enjoy hands-free calling, MyDrive and real-time services by easily connecting to your smartphone with Bluetooth. Map updates and TomTom Traffic are free for the life of the device.

Binatone A505 UK and ROI Sat Nav, www.halfords.co.uk, £69.99

The Binatone A505 UK & ROI Sat Nav will allow you to travel around the UK and ROI with confidence. It features a super bright, anti-reflection touchscreen and already pre-loaded with safety camera alerts and lane guidance, this sat nav will ensure you have a stress-free journey.

Motorola 5 Inch UK & ROI Sat Nav, www.argos.co.uk, £69.99

High sensitivity GPS receiver for optimum performance. Full postal code search. Up to millions of pre-installed Points of Interest to find petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, parking. Multi-languages & user friendly interface. Clear voice direction guidance. Amazing 2D & 3D navigation view. SD card expansion slot to add additional map.

Garmin DriveSmart 61LMT-S Sat Nav With Bluetooth & Lifetime Map Updates, Full Europe, John Lewis, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £199

Garmin’s DriveSmart is not only a top-quality sat-nav, it’s a state-of-the-art Smart companion that’s bursting with features. Backed by its pin-sharp 6.95" screen and free Lifetime Map updates, the 61LMT-S navigates its way to innovation with a host of smart features. Be guided naturally by the easier-to-follow Real Directions, and keep your searching simple with detailed info about the area from Foursquare. It includes lifetime safety camera updates, and even gives TripAdvisor ratings for local points of interest.

Garmin Drive 51LMT-S Sat Nav with Lifetime Map Updates, Full Europe & Air Vent Mount, www.johnlewis.com, £139.99

Garmin’s Sat Nav will deliver all you need for safe, direct and intuitive journeys across Europe. Backed by its pin-sharp 5" screen and free Lifetime Map updates, the 51LMT-S navigates its way to innovation with a host of clever features. Be guided naturally by the easier-to-follow Real Directions, and keep your searching simple with detailed info about the area from Foursquare. It includes lifetime safety camera updates, and even gives TripAdvisor ratings for local points of interest.