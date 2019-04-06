£500k secures growth at Rosehill

A Sowerby Bridge-based company which has developed a new range of security barriers made from recycled rubber has secured a £500,000 loan from Mercia Fund Managers.

The funding for Rosehill Polymers Group comes from NPIF - Mercia Debt Finance, which is managed by Mercia Fund Managers and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund and Mercia’s EV SME Loans Fund.

Rosehill Security, a division of Rosehill Polymers Group, has developed a range of innovative vehicle security barriers that can be rapidly deployed to protect people and buildings from hostile vehicle attacks.

Dr Alexander Celik, group managing director of Rosehill Polymers Group, said: “The protection against vehicles as a weapon of attack has fast become a high priority.

“As a result we’re seeing growing demand for a range of hostile vehicle mitigation and perimeter security solutions products. This investment will allow us to move forward with our plans to increase production capacity, improving efficiency and continue to develop the product range.”