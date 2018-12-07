60 new homes created at mill

An historic mill in Halifax, built in the 1800s, has been transformed into a £7million residential development by property company Mandale Homes.

Martin’s Mill has been converted into 60 new apartments by the Stockton developer.

The former 19th Century, six storey mill is located between Pellon Lane and Richmond Road and has been sympathetically converted into 45 one-bed apartments and 15 two-bed apartments with parking for 29 residents.

Richard Harriman, sales director at Mandale Homes said: “We are delighted to complete the regeneration of Martin’s Mill in Halifax into homes for local people.

“Halifax is an old town that is reinventing itself and it has been a privilege to work with Calderdale Council and local stakeholders to be able to deliver a residential scheme that turns its past into its future. We believe the scheme will appeal to young property buyers looking for town centre living.”