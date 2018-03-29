£7 million Halifax mill conversion given the green light

An 18th century mill in Halifax that has been derelict and the subject to vandalism will be converted into 60 new apartments.

Plans have been given the go-ahead by Calderdale Council to convert Martin’s Mill which is located between Pellon Lane and Richmond Road.

The £7 million development of the six storey building will look to be completed by October 2018.

Director at ELG Planning Jeremy Good who acted as planning agents on behalf of Mandale Construction said: “Clearly we are delighted to have achieved planning permission to redevelop this locally important building.

“We have worked with Mandale Commercial on numerous similar buildings and they have a proven track record in redeveloping buildings such as this which many developers simply couldn’t take on.

“The scheme will represent a significant investment in the town of around £7million and it is hoped that works will begin in the very near future.”

The imposing and prominent building has been disused for a considerable amount of time, shown by the vandalism to parts of the building and the unmanaged shrub growth along the tower on the north east of the building.

The development will see the conversion of the entire building, creating 45 one-bedroom apartments and 15 two-bedroom apartments. A parking area of 29 spaces will be built as well.

Whilst this building is of considerable prominence within the built environment and also has some historical importance, the building is a non-designated heritage asset.

There will be some changes to the external appearance including the removal of the tower protruding from the eastern elevation.

The plan submitted alongside this application indicates a few other minor external alterations to be carried out on the building including the replacement of windows; replacement of roof with slate to match that of the existing detail, stone detailing on the eaves to be replaced as necessary to match the existing; and alterations to the vehicular access from the north including decorative metal gates and adjoining windows to be infilled with matching stone.