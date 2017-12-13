A busy 105th birthday for Iris, with celebrations at her Halifax home

A telegram from the Queen, civic guests, visits from her family and a stint conducting the carols at a special service at her Trinity Fold, Halifax, care home marked 105th birthday celebrations for Iris Stoakes.

Iris, born in Cardiff, South Wales, on December 12, 1912, was brought up in Barry, one of nine children. She moved around the country with her family before setting in Yorkshire around 25 years ago, first in Honley, to be close to her daughter Verity, who now lives at Shelf.

Iris also has two sons, Franklin, who lives in Calgary, Canada, and Crispin, who lives in Perth, Australia, and she has travelled many times to visit them both in the past. She has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and one of her grandsons was one of her visitors on the day.

Other guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali and Mrs Shaheen Ali.