A chance to hear Sally Wainwright

Sally Wainwright - A Life in Writing

Todmorden Hippodrome at 7pm on Saturday, February 2

TV writer, producer and director Sally Wainwright was orginally due to take part in this event - part of the inaugural Todmorden Book Festival - last year. Now on the eve of her next big television drama Gentleman Jack she will appear at Todmorden Hippodrome to talk about her stellar career.Yorkshire-born Sally Wainwright began as a playwright and scriptwriter on The Archers and went on to write scripts for Coronation Street. She created her first original drama series, the hugely successful At Home with The Braithwaites in 2000. She has won Royal Television Society Awards for her series Unforgiven and Scott & Bailey, and BAFTA TV Awards for Best Drama Writer and Best Drama Series for Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley. In 2017, she won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Drama Writer for Happy Valley and also won the Judges’ Award. She is currently in production with Gentleman Jack, an eight-part drama based on the diaries of industrialist and Yorkshire landowner Anne Lister which will screen soon.

