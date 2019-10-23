'A disgrace': Pensioner's fury at Hebden Bridge chimney demolition plans

A Hebden Bridge pensioner has called the decision to demolish a beloved town monument a "disgrace".

Ralph Cooper, 90, of Bank Terrace, has called for an alternative to demolition for the Mytholm Works chimney, which is connected to his rear garden wall.

Ralph Cooper has called the decision to demolition the Hebden Bridge chimney 'a disgrace'.

However, the structure is privately owned by Setbray Properties, on Hangingroyd Lane, which confirmed repair work is needed.

Mr Cooper said: "The chimney is a historical part of the town's history and has been for a century.

"I feel there hasn't been enough forewarning for its removal, which is a disgrace.

"It would be a terrible decision to remove it.

"The base of the chimney is part of my back garden wall and all this toing and froing has been quite stressful because I'm 90 years old."

Due to the chimney being privately owned, the council confirmed planning rules allow owners to demolish buildings and other structures without submitting a planning application.

In these cases the owner submits a notification to the council detailing its intention to demolish the structure.

Setbray associate director, Steve Gallaghan said: "No determination to our application has been made by Calderdale Council.

"The chimney requires a substantial amount of repair work for it to remain in satisfactory structural condition.

"The prior approval application to Calderdale is pending, our agent has been in contact with residents and confirmed we're prepared to discuss alternatives to demolition with them."

A spokesperson from Calderdale Council said: “We're in the process of assessing the notification and will respond to the owner in due course.

"We appreciate the concerns of local people about the loss of the chimney from the landscape.

"Unfortunately though, because the chimney is not within a conservation area and isn’t a listed building, we're only able to consider the method of demolition and how the land is going to be left after the works are completed.

"This means we cannot object to demolition of the chimney.

"It also means there's no requirement to carry out a public consultation on the demolition plans.”

Councillor Sarah Courtney said: "In the present economic climate the council would find it difficult to take on the responsibility for the chimney.

"However, if a local group were able to buy the chimney, there would definitely be the appetite for the council to assist."