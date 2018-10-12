A glimpse into life at Halifax's famous Quality Street factory

A new book for Christmas 2018 will take a look at life insideHalifax’s Quality Street factory of the early 20th Century.

Written by Penny Thorpe, “The Quality Street Girls” is a novel based on the real life experiences of women working in the Halifax based factory back in the 1930s when the Quality Street brand was first established.

The book is a partnership between Nestlé, owners of the Quality Street brand and HarperCollins, who will publish the novel as part of a two-book deal.

Debbie Bowen, Senior Brand Manager for Quality Street said: “Quality Street has been a part of life in the UK and Ireland for more than 80 years and we have been making this much-loved product at our Halifax factory the whole time.

“This new book takes the reader back to where it started and we are delighted that, through unprecedented access to our archives, Penny Thorpe’s story gives people a look behind the scenes at working life in our factory back in the 1930s.”

Quality Street sweets are made are made in Haifax where more than 10 million sweets are manufactured every day in the run up to Christmas.

Kate Bradley, Senior Commissioning Editor at HarperCollins said: “HarperCollins are thrilled to be working with such a historic brand. Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without Quality Street and everyone knows it’s the first sign of Christmas approaching. As well as being a chocolate historian par excellence, Penny is a superb storyteller who has perfectly captured the essence of what it meant to be a Quality Street girl.”

Penny Thorpe said: “I’ve loved researching the history of the Quality Street factory and the wonderful men and women who have worked there over the years.”