Father Christmas pops into the Piece Hall back in 2003.

A look back in pictures of Christmas festivities at the Piece Hall

The Piece Hall has played host to a number of Christmas events and lights switch on down the years.

For those of you who loved the famous grass and cobbled grounds we take look back at the festive events in the Grade I listed building before its multi-million pound renovation.

Alicia Jones and Mark Durson from Boosters (Calderdale Mencap) with Christmas decorations made for sale at the Piece Hall n 2003.

1. Surrounded by trees

Shoppers look to pick up a gift before the Christmas lights switch on in the Piece Hall in 2006

2. The famous cobbles

Crowds gather inside the Grade I listed building in 2009.

3. Umbrellas at the ready

Market stalls light up the Piece Hall for the christmas lights switch on in 2009

4. Night time shopping

