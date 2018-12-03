A look back in pictures of Christmas festivities at the Piece Hall
The Piece Hall has played host to a number of Christmas events and lights switch on down the years.
For those of you who loved the famous grass and cobbled grounds we take look back at the festive events in the Grade I listed building before its multi-million pound renovation.
1. Surrounded by trees
Alicia Jones and Mark Durson from Boosters (Calderdale Mencap) with Christmas decorations made for sale at the Piece Hall n 2003.
jpimedia
2. The famous cobbles
Shoppers look to pick up a gift before the Christmas lights switch on in the Piece Hall in 2006
jpimedia
3. Umbrellas at the ready
Crowds gather inside the Grade I listed building in 2009.
jpimedia
4. Night time shopping
Market stalls light up the Piece Hall for the christmas lights switch on in 2009
jpimedia
View more