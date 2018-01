Sowerby Bridge Library will reopen on Monday following the completion of major refurbishment work.

The 100-year-old library had a number of problems and closed last summer for repairs to the roof, for the installation of a new boiler system, and an upgrade of the library space with decorations and new carpeting.

And work to improve the flood resilience of Mytholmroyd Library will begin on Monday January 29 and the building will be closed for four weeks.