A royal day for Halifax as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit town

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to take a tour of some of Halifax's famous landmarks today.

The Royal couple will tour the historic Piece Hall following its multi-million pound renovation which transformed the former Georgian cloth hall into a world class cultural and heritage destination.

Prince Charles and Camilla will mark the occasion by ringing the original trading bell and unveiling a new commemorative plaque. The couple will also visit the neighbouring Square Chapel Arts Centre .

Queensbury’s award winning Black Dyke Band entertained the crowds with a rousing musical performance.

The Prince’s itinerary will also see him visit another major restoration project as he visits businesses at Dean Clough Mills, Halifax.

The former Crossley Carpets site has been restored and returned to use with a range of businesses over three decades and is once again a thriving hive of activity.

