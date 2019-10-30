A-SAFE hosts global conference

Elland-based A-SAFE has played host to more than 40 people from all corners of the world, with a conference for the company’s network of global resellers.

In some cases, delegates travelled thousands of miles to attend the two-day event organised by the company.

A-SAFE is a global leader in workplace safety barriers and it designs, develops, engineers and tests all of its products at its modern manufacturing facility.

A-SAFE director James Smith said: “As one of the region’s leading exporters, it is hugely important for A-SAFE to support the companies and individuals who work so hard to sell our products in overseas markets.

“The iNex Conference is a great way of showing them our latest products and the technology and high-tech manufacturing processes that go into them.”