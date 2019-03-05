A-SAFE raises £7,500 for cancer research

Staff at Elland-based safety barrier company A-SAFE have donated £7,500 to Yorkshire Cancer Research following a year of fundraising.

The team took part in a variety of sporting events during 2018, including the Great North Run and the Selby Three Swans Sportive. A family fun day was also held at Elland Cricket Club, raising £3,000.

A-SAFE has supported Yorkshire Cancer Research for many years. Audrey Habergham, the grandmother of owners James and Luke Smith, became heavily involved with the charity after her husband was diagnosed with cancer.

Mrs Habergham supported David and Julie Smith during the founding of A-SAFE, formerly known as A-FAX.

She worked within the accounts department alongside her daughter Julie.

The business soon expanded to include plastic cores, then plastic pallets, leading to the invention of industrial strength polymer safety barrier – becoming the A-SAFE known today.

Mrs Habergham worked for the business for more than 20 years until she was in her 80s. Following her passing, James and Luke continued her charitable work and have maintained a close relationship with the charity.

A-SAFE has now raised more than £20,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

James Smith, co-owner and managing director of A-SAFE, said: “Our staff have done a great job raising money for Yorkshire Cancer Research, a charity very close to our hearts.

“It is an honour to support such a wonderful organisation.

“We are looking forward to more charity events and fundraising activities in the years ahead – even bigger and better than previous years.”