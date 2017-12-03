A tour around different places of worship for group of refugees

As part of Interfaith week Together We Grow took 50 refugees to visit the Jamia Mosque Madni in Halifax and the Halifax Minster.

At the mosque the group were shown around, heard about Islam and what takes place in the mosque.

One of the refugees talked about an interfaith group she is involved in.

There was also a chance for the group to ask lots of questions.

The group then went to Carlton Hotel, where they served a free lunch for the refugees and Together We Grow volunteers.

At the Minster the priest showed the group around the church and talked about Christianity plus answered questions.

The group would like to thank the mosque, Carlton Hotel and the Minster for their warm welcome and helping them all raise awareness of different belief systems.