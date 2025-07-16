Take a look inside the former railway station in Saddleworth, where an old train carriage has been restored into a luxury Airbnb stay.

A Saddleworth man turned a former train carriage into a beautiful Airbnb - after spending £27,000 on restoring it with a luxurious vintage interior.

Luxury Airbnb train carriage

Passenger train service ceased to the former Delph train station in the 1950s, but visitors can once again board a train at the station, by staying inside for £200 per night.

Nigel Brooke who lives in old railway station in Delph, Saddleworth, has refurbised an old classic train carriage in his garden and turned it into an Airbnb.

Nigel Brooke, 68, has even has restored the outside with original colours from old drawings and charts, while the interior has been given a stunning makeover.

The second class 1895 Great Western Railway carriage has been decorated with wallpaper from the same period alongside new additions such as a bed and stove.

Restored with stunning decor

Retired wallpaper designer Nigel said: “I designed all that interior decor, but it was led by original pieces that I found doing the restoration.

Nigel Brooke who lives in old railway station in Delph, Saddleworth, has refurbised an old classic train carriage in his garden and turned it into an Airbnb.

“The carriage was built in 1895 in Swindon, it’s a GWR carriage. It ran on the Metropolitan Railway. It was decommissioned in 1940, it was all painted in dark colours because of the war, I think.

“It was just chocolate brown everywhere, it became a workman’s carriage static somewhere.”

Nigel spent £8,000 on the carriage, which was transported up from Gloucester by road.

Nigel Brooke who lives in old railway station in Delph, Saddleworth, has refurbised an old classic train carriage in his garden and turned it into an Airbnb.

It now stands on two concrete walls designed to keep it completely level to Delph station’s original platform, making it accessible step-free.

£27,000 train renovation

In total, the dad of three says he spent £27,000 on the restoration.

He added: “One side was covered in tin – that must have been put there in the 50s or 40s to protect one side.

“The woodwork of the frame was in great condition with it being built of oak, they built these in Swindon out of oak.

Nigel Brooke who lives in old railway station in Delph, Saddleworth, has refurbished an old classic train carriage in his garden and turned it into an Airbnb.

“What I had to do was take each piece off carefully that was rotten and replicate it and rebuild it, using the original bits. It was in reasonable condition.

“It’s quite early, 1895, for a carriage – it’s getting towards disintegration at that age if they’ve not been restored, this will be good for a long time now.”

Nigel is now planning on expanding his Airbnb offering with a new room in the station’s former waiting room, to allow larger groups to visit.

Nigel Brooke who lives in old railway station in Delph, Saddleworth, has refurbished an old classic train carriage in his garden and turned it into an Airbnb.

Nigel said: “People absolutely adore it, there’s a lot of history here. It’s a beautiful place.

“It is beautiful, and it’s quite unique here, I bought this place in the 80s when I was in my 30s, I was quite lucky to acquire such a nice old historic building.

“I may turn one of the waiting rooms into an Airbnb with an ensuite, so when people stay in this carriage, if they’ve got friends they can stay in the waiting room at the station house.”