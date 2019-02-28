Abzorb records growth of 49%

Brighouse-based Telecoms provider Abzorb has recorded turnover growth of 49% over the past three years.

The multi-million pound leading telecoms provider is also set to bolster its senior team this year, as it continues to build new technology solutions.

It comes as the telecoms industry gears up to encounter trends such as 5G development and AI.

Founder Steve Beeby predicted that Abzorb’s technology roadmap and its continued investment in people will ensure that 2019 is another high growth year.

He said: “We have some exciting announcements to come during 2019. Our technology roadmap will be part of a scale-up over the next 12 months, as will some interesting senior hires.

“This is the same for our wholesale propositions as we will continue to make alterations to our customer care portal while building technology solutions that make it easier for our customers to do business.”