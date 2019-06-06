Accept’s assistance on the cards to aid air ambulance

An Elland-based company has helped the Yorkshire Air Ambulance become more digitally savvy by setting them up with a contactless donations box.

Accept Cards, based in Elland, has donated the cost of the box and the associated costs to help the charity setup a trial for contactless donations as a fundraising tool.

The contactless boxes are compact, portable and enable donations to be given at a tap of a card. The device doesn’t require a phone line or power or anybody to stand with it, making them a great asset for the fundraising teams when out in remote areas of Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance fundraising teams will be testing out the contactless box at various fundraising events across the region over the busy summer months.

They are set up to take £3, £5 and £10 donations.

Kerry Dwyer, director of fundraising west and south, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Accept Cards for donating and setting us up with this fantastic contactless donation box. The donation will help greatly towards the vital funding of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, enabling us to collect donations wherever our teams go.”

Richard Bradley, CEO of Accept Cards, said: “The rise of digital fundraising is creating new and exciting ways for charitable organisations to raise money, all by embracing the latest tech.

“We’re proud to provide our long term support for the YAA with sponsoring their first contactless donation box, making it easier and simpler than ever to donate.”