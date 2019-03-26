Adultery in Halifax 'is booming' as study reveals hundreds of people cheating

A new cheating map and study has revealed that 681 people in Halifax are having an affair - up from 520 last year.

The interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a city, town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.

The figures from Illicitencounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people, show that sex in the suburbs is booming with five wealthy commuter towns in the South East in the top ten.

IllicitEncounters.com spokesman Christian Grant said: “Adultery is booming in Halifax with a 31% increase in the last year.

"We have found particularly strong figures for cheating in towns and cities which voted out in the Brexit referendum. Halifax reflects that trend.

"People feel betrayed by the Government and that makes them more likely to cheat in their personal lives. There is a breakdown in trust.

“Lots of couples in West Yorkshire cannot afford to divorce due to the cost of establishing two new homes, so they are sticking with their partner and adding some spice to their marriage by discreetly having an affair."

The figures are based on IllicitEncounters’ data on the numbers of Britons cheating.

Since its inception 16 years ago, more than one million people have registered with the site.

