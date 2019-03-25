Air ambulance and mountain team rescue seriously injured walker

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and volunteers from the Calder Valley Search and Rescue team were called to rescue a walker who had seriously injured herself.

On Saturday at 12.08pm the CVSRT received a request from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist with the treatment and evacuation of a walker who had slipped on the path leading up to Bronte Falls.

The CVSRT attend to the injured walker

A total of 21 CVSRT members were available to respond immediately and deployed in team vehicles or directly to the incident near to Stanbury,.

Due to the remote nature of the location the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also requested to attend.

Paramedics from the YAA arrived on scene first and began medical treatment of the woman's broken ankle. Within a few minutes the first CVSRT members arrived on scene and the paramedics handed over treatment of the patient.

The CVSRT medics used a shelter to keep the casualty warm, provided pain relief, splinted the injured ankle and kept her comfy whilst the rest of the team and an NHS ambulance arrived.

Once the Ambulance was on scene the medics handed the patient over to the attending crew and CVSRT members assisted with transferring her into the Ambulance for onward travel to hospital.