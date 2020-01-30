Air ambulance lands in the historic Piece Hall to take woman hit by a bus to Leeds General Infirmary

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the Piece Hall after a woman was seriously injured in a collision with a bus in Halifax town centre.

The emergency services were called to the junction Market Street and Albion Street at 12.54pm today.

The scene in Market Street, Halifaxm and the air ambulance in the PIece Hall

West Yorkshire Police received reports of a collision involving a woman and a bus.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to assess the woman's injuries and called for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The helicopter landed in the grounds of the historic Grade I listed building.

The woman had suffered a serious leg injury and once she was made comfortable was transported to the air ambulance.

The scene in Market Street, Halifax

She has been transported to Leeds General Infirmary where she will be treated.

Road closures were put in place as the emergency services deal with incident.

Many bus services were disrupted and had to be diverted.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here