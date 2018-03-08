Airline offers support to stranded Leeds Bradford passengers

Airline company Jet2 have been helping ease the pain for passengers stranded at Leeds Bradford Airport because of the adverse weather.

There was a number of delays on Thursday morning as the Pest from the West covered the city with a blanket of snow.

But Jet2 offered vouchers for refreshments to passengers who were suffering from the storm, to purchase food and drink until their flights could be rescheduled.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “Despite the difficult weather conditions experienced at Leeds Bradford Airport over the past week, we are very proud of how the Jet2.com team has worked around the clock to look after customers and get them to and from their holiday destinations as soon as possible.

“When flights are delayed by conditions that are out of our control, such as adverse weather, our award-winning team do everything they can to look after customers, including issuing vouchers so that they can purchase refreshments.”

