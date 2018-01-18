Albert Promenade traffic plan is 'bollards' say residents

Bollards may soon restrict access to a popular Halifax beauty spot after concerns were raised over anti-social driving.

Residents of Albert Promenade were given until Monday to voice their opinions of the proposal, which would see the obstructions placed in an effort to stop speeding in the area.

The proposed Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) involves retaining the current road closure on Rocks Road and introducing two new closures along Albert Promenade. Should the plans go ahead, a decision on the permanent nature of the bollards will be made once their performance has been recorded.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Cllr Barry Collins, said:

“Concerns have recently been expressed about anti-social behaviour on Albert Promenade, Halifax. One suggested solution to the problem has been to install further bollards, closing off more sections of the road. The council is currently consulting with the local community to gauge the levels of support, or opposition, to this proposal.”

Simon Clarke is among a number of residents to have voiced his opposition to the proposals and whilst he admits there is a problem with anti-social driving in the area, he is sceptical of the need for change:

“It is a problem, mainly at night and I think really it happens only around half a dozen times a year. From my point of view the issue can be solved with adequate policing.

“There has been an increased police presence on Albert Promenade from time to time and that has been noted, but in all honesty I haven’t had a reason to complain for months.