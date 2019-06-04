Aldi stores donate surplus food to local groups

Aldi’s Halifax and Elland stores are now donating surplus food directly to local groups that distribute supplies to those most in need in the area, including Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and Helping Hands Halifax, which provides quality at-home care for people in need of support.

The new partnerships follow on from a successful trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly.

Aldi has paired up a total of 34 stores in West Yorkshire with local good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, long life items and baked goods.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

“This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across West Yorkshire.

“Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products.”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Aldi on this programme and to help them realise their ambition to benefit those communities local to each and every one of their stores across the UK.

“Food surplus is a challenge Aldi is committed to playing its part to address.

“This approach is critical to ensure surplus food finds its way easily to the good causes supporting those communities that need it most.”

Any local charities in Halifax or Elland looking to partner up with an Aldi store can email aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.