Aliens, superheroes and Doctor Who stars to descend on Halifax for Hali-Con 2019
Halifax welcomes superheroes, aliens, props from the big movies and reunites a former Doctor Who with his assistant in what promises to be another amazing event
This year Hali-Con will be raising money for the Laura Crane Trust which specialises in teenage and young adult cancer research.The event will also remember Legacy Comic shop owner, Simon Shaw who died last year.
Event organiser Martin Ballard said: Simon was a good friend to Halifax Comic-Con and many of our cosplayers and after speaking to some of those that knew him I felt the Laura Crane Trust (with Dr Whos Catherine Tate as a patron) has a nice fit.