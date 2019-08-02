All day closure of Burnley Road as demolition begins on old Walkley Clogs mill devastated by fire

One of the main routes in Calderdale will be closed all day as a historic mill is demolished following a devastating fire.

The old Walkley Clogs building in Mytholmroyd is being demolished after being damaged in a major fire yesterday evening (Thursday).

READ MORE: Dramatic photos show firefighters tackling major fire at old Walkley Clogs mill

A total of 15 fire engines from around West Yorkshire were called to the scene of the fire on Burnley Road at about 5.45pm.

Calderdale Council has announced that due to damage sustained in the blaze, the building will be demolished.

Motorists face diversions as the A646 Burnley Road will remain closed until at least Saturday to allow the demolition work to be carried out.

READ MORE: Historic mill to be demolished after major fire

A council spokesperson said: "Please note Burnley Road is closed this morning and will remain closed all day. If you travel this way you'll need to find an alternative, there's no way through due to last nights fire."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.