All lanes on M62 eastbound in West Yorkshire stopped due to multi-vehicle crash
A multi-vehicle crash is causing severe delays on the M62 eastbound in West Yorkshire, with all lanes closed and queueing traffic.
By Tom Scargill
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 5:39pm
The incident has happened between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). All lanes eastbound are closed and travel time is around 25 minutes.
Police, ambulance and traffic officers are in attendance at the scene.