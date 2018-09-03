All Rhodes lead to charity for Ben Moorhouse

A fundraiser from Halifax has become the first person to walk around the island of Rhodes in only 45 hours.

Ben Moorhouse, 35, completed his 150 mile extreme challenge earlier this month for the Steve Prescott Foundation - in honour of the international rugby league player who died of stomach cancer, aged 39, in November 2013 - in temperatures that reached up to 42C with maximum humidity.

Ben Moorhouse (right) in Rhodes

Ben’s partner Gaynor Thompson, who has taken part in previous fundraising efforts with him on the island, but is heavily pregnant, followed Ben in the support car along with Halifax man Jason Croft, who drove all the way along the route.

Ben said: “Physically and mentally I was fully prepared and the extreme challenge walk was beyond extreme.

“I had to go to places both emotionally and mentally I had not been before to keep me going.

“The west coast was mentally a big challenge, walking for many miles during the night in the mountains with nothing around me.

Ben Moorhouse

“The biggest challenge on the east coast was the constant traffic on the middle section of the coast on the main road highways, with no paths to walk on and the traffic so close passing by. It’s a huge test to face when exhausted.

“Not finishing was simply not an option. I suffered with over 20 blisters on my left foot and 30 miles in on the east coast the pain started in my right ankle and shins, getting worse every mile.

“The pain I went through to complete this was off the scale - most normal people would have thrown in the towel.

“To take on obstacles that are put in front of you is how you will be remembered, and how you keep on trying makes you stronger.”

So far £3,500 has been raised from this year’s walk, and more than £10,000 has been raised in the last four year through charity challenges in Rhodes. People can still sponsor Ben via www.justgiving.com/rhodes2018.